SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If your commute takes you through the Jackson Street neighborhood, you may want to leave a little early on May 18.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux City, Jackson Street between 3rd Street and 4th Street will be closing in the morning. The closure is expected to end in the afternoon on May 19.

The release specified that the closure is to allow a private contractor to use a crane for a building on that street.

There will be a detour set up that will allow drivers to bypass the closure from Jones Street, 4th Street, to 3rd Street.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs regarding the closure. The release added that other routes may be available for drivers during the closure.