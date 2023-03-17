SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Saturday, March 18, is Transit Driver Appreciation Day, and the City of Sioux City wants the community to help celebrate the city transit operators.

The city said in a release that transit drivers have proven they are some of the most essential workers in our region, making it possible for people to get to and from where they need to go.

Throughout the day, these individuals work hard to keep a schedule, check fares, give directions, assist passengers and more. All while safely maneuvering a large vehicle through Siouxland streets.

To show your appreciation remember to say “thank you” every time you exit a bus. You can also go one step further by printing thank you cards to give to your driver this Saturday or any day. The City of Sioux City has created cards for drivers.