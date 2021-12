SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Saturday afternoon, Sioux City officials responded to a report of a stabbing.

An ambulance was seen on West 3rd Street after a stabbing report in the area around 3 p.m.

As of 4:10 p.m., one victim has been confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officials said they believe the suspect fled on a bike.

This is breaking news. KCAU will update with more information as it becomes available.