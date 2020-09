SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Emergency crews responded to a medical call that revealed a gas leak on Monday afternoon in Sioux City.

An emergency crew was called to the home at 513 9th Street in Sioux City for a medical call. They reported smelling gas upon arrival and determined there was a gas leak at 1:10 p.m.

Firemen said they determined the leak to be from a pilot light that had gone out and was leaking gas.