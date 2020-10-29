Sioux City Elks, Support Siouxland Soldiers team up to support veterans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-Support siouxland soliders and the sioux city elks lodge are teaming up to give back to veterans and their families.

Wednesday night thousands of pounds of groceries were given out through a drive through distribution. As well as free winter coats, gloves, socks, and hats were given out to children at the event.

Organizers say the pandemic has impacted many Siouxland veterans families. Lending a helping hand during this tough times is a part of their mission.

“Perfect timing its really getting cold out and we want to make sure kids are taken care of and as a veteran its really near and dear to my heart,” said Lyn Armentrout, a memeber of the Sioux City Elks.

“We have approximately 5,000 pounds we do a distribution we pretty much go through it every time so there is defiantly a need and we’re happy to fill it,” said David Twohig, a volunteer for Support Siouxland Soliders.

Over 70 coats, socks, and hats were given out by the Elks and Support Siouxland Soldiers distributed food to nearly 100 cars.