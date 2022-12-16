SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Christmas is just ten days away and members of the Sioux City Elks are making baskets to give out to families.

The Elks members packed over 200 baskets with almost $200 worth of food which will go back to members of the Sioux City community.

Sioux City Elks’ exalted ruler Josh McClure told KCAU 9 it’s good to give back to the community.

“And just the gratitude of people this time of year that are already strapped on expenses, holiday shopping and trying to do everything. So, to be able to bring them a big box of food to ease some of that burden for them and the thanks that they show us just means everything for us,” said McClure.

The Llks Lodge said this is the 111th year they have made baskets to give to the community.