Sioux City Elks Lodge provided Thanksgiving meals for 21st year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Another Siouxland organization is showing their appreciation for veterans on Thanksgiving Day.

The Sioux City Elks Lodge provided a holiday meal for area veterans, including a ride to the lodge.

Organizers say that no one should be alone during the holiday, and it’s a great way to thank veterans for their service.

“There’s some many blessings that we need to share with each other. We have these veterans, who may or may not have any family left, so we’ll try and be family with them for a day,” says Mike Rigg, volunteer.

The Elks Lodge has been holding this event for 21 years and volunteers say it’s one of their favorite times of the year.