SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local veterans memorial was given a gift from a local chapter of a fraternal organization Thursday night.

The Sioux City Elks Lodge gave a $12,000 donation to the Siouxland Freedom Park at the lodge.

The Freedom Park’s President Mike Newhouse said the gift will go towards expanding the park and its museum.

“Everyone that we receive gets us that much closer to the final step which is to populate the Interpretive Center now with museum-quality exhibits and then make Freedom Park the complete tableau we’ve always envisioned,” said Newhouse.

Over the last 15 years, Siouxland Freedom Park has raised $3 million dollars to build the Interpretive Center and the replica of the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Wall.

They hope to ad a Korean War memorial in the future.