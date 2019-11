MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn School District is asking the community to approve nearly $20 million school bonds.

The requested $19.9 million is broken down into two bonds. The first bond of about $14 million would go towards building a new elementary, remodeling the high school, creating a new parking area. The second part, a bond of about $5 million, would go towards building a new daycare center and gymnasium.