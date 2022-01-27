SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Sioux City’s youngest elementary students will begin enjoying reduced class sizes.

The district announced on Thursday that they hired eight new kindergarten and first-grade teachers. Their employment is made possible by ESSER Funding.

The teachers will be placed in five different schools, allowing the average size of a kindergarten and first-grade class to be lowered by around five students.

The director of elementary education tells us quick work by the district lead to the new hires.

“We worked with the local colleges to get the graduates right at the semester, so many of these are fresh out of school graduates. I think almost all of them actually and so that’s been a real blessing that we have great partnerships with the local colleges,”

Currently, the Sioux City Community School District has 50 teacher vacancies districtwide, including vacancies for the next school year.