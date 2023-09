SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A long-term care facility in Sioux City closed its doors permanently on Tuesday.

Countryside Health Care Center and Mission Health Communities, who assumed control of the facility in recent weeks, first announced that the center would shut down back in July.

According to the Iowa Warn Notification List, just over 100 employees were impacted.

The center says every resident has been relocated to facilities of their choice