Sioux City educator hands out lesson plans to more than 200 teachers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Just because schools are closed, the learning shouldn’t stop and that’s even true for teachers.

Teachers with the Sioux City Community School District are continuing their professional development while at home

On Tuesday, KCAU 9 checked in with the curriculum facilitator for elementary school math classes.

Jody Vanderloo made and distributed lesson plans to more than 200 area teachers from her home.

“Just, it’s exciting to me that they are willing to come out and grab these materials because they’re at home thinking about their students and how they can help when we get back to school,” said Vanderloo.

Many of the teachers that picked up packets were scheduled to attend a professional development meeting this week., but because of the CDC guidelines, “Math Night” had to be canceled.