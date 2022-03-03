SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many of the region’s best vocal talent will be in Sioux City this weekend.

For the 29th year, Sioux City East high will be hosting their “Sing All About It!” Show Choir Invitational on Saturday.

In all, 17 schools are sending choirs to the day-long event.

As host, East High’s “headliners” won’t get to perform, but KCAU 9 had a chance to check with the show choir as they prepare for

“I remember watching 8th-grade year, my cousin was in it a few years before I was but that’s not what sold me. I came and watched ‘Sing All About It!’ my 8th-grade year and was like I want to do that. I love winning but I love performing more.” said Senior Joseph Hansen.

On Saturday, the middle school competition will bein at 8:30 a.m. with the high school choirs starting at 12:15 p.m. Finals start at 6:25 p.m.

The Headliners will offer an exhibition just before awards at about 9:45 p.m.

Adult tickets are $15 while student tickets are $10 with a student I.D.