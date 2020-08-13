Sioux City Early Head Start and Head Start classes to reopen September 2

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Early Head Start and Head Start classrooms will reopen on September 2.
According to a release, the Community Action Agency has given the heads up for in-class learning from Monday through Friday starting in the first week of September.
Children ages 3 and 4 will wear masks throughout the day, except for when they are outside, eating, or resting.
“We understand these are uncertain and scary times for parents as we continue navigating through
the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jean Logan, Executive Director for Community Action Agency of
Siouxland. “However, we also know just how vital it is for a child’s development to be in the
classroom and learning from their teachers.”
Community Action Agency operates 29 Early Head Start and Head Start classrooms throughout
Sioux City. However, due to the pandemic and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ announcement, all
classrooms were closed on March 16. Some classrooms were reopened this summer for Head Start
students to help them be prepared for Kindergarten this fall.
