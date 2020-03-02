Driver in Sioux City fatal crash identified

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The driver that died after a single-car crash Sunday has been identified.

The Sioux City Police Department identified the victim as Jason R. Wink, 38, of Sioux City.

Police responded to the crash around 2:40 a.m. at Frelon Drive and Busines 75 North.

The car had struck an electric pole that left a portion of the Leeds area without power for a short period of time. Wink was the sole occupant of his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation, further details are not being released at this time.