SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Downtown Partners is once again hosting their Restaurant Week.
This iteration of Restaurant Week highlights 18 Sioux City restaurants’ lunch menus. The restaurants that are participating will be offering set menus that offer lunch options at a cheap price.
Downtown Partners hosts the event in order to highlight the cuisine in Sioux City.
A list of participating restaurants can be found below.
- Best Day Ever Nutrition 4 You
- Bistro on 4th
- Brightside Café & Deli
- Coffee & Purrs
- Daily Downtown Energy & Nutrition
- Fuel American Grill
- Jitters
- Marto Brewing Co.
- Milwaukee Wiener House
- Pete’s Thai on 5th
- Rebos
- SoHo Kitchen & Bar
- SweetWater Café
- Table 32
- Tacos El Guero
- The Shack
- Trattoria Fresco
- Woodbury’s An American Steakhouse