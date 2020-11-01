Sioux City Downtown Holiday will be a “drive-by”

This years parade will look different than years past. Instead of people standing in the streets, the parade will be stationary and spectators can drive the parade route to view all the lighted floats and Santa at the holiday tree.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Downtown Partners will hold their Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade on Monday, November 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will be hosting the socially distances option for the community. The lighted floats will line 3rd Street from Virginia Street to Nebraska Street, and turn up Nebraska to the holiday tree on 4th at Nebraska. The first 100 cars will receive goodie bags at the end of the parade.

The community will be able to follow Downtown Partners Facebook Page throughout the night as they go live on Facebook Livestream. While you are driving in your car, tune your radios to 95.5 FM where KG95 will provide commercial free music for the parade and speak with special guest, Santa.

“The Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade has been a long-time tradition in our community. It kicks off the season each year and continues to grow,” said Downtown Partners Executive Director, Ragen Cote. “The holiday season in general is going to look different, but we didn’t want to cancel the parade. The sponsorship from IBEW, Local 231 has helped us keep up the holiday spirit, and we are doing it in a safe way. We are extremely grateful for their sponsorship to make it possible.”

Businesses, organizations, and service groups in the Siouxland community are encouraged to participate in the parade. There is no cost to enter. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category for commercial and non-commercial: 1st – $150.00, 2nd – $100.00 and 3rd – $50.00.

Registration for the Drive-by Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade is now open at the downtown Sioux City website and on Downtown Partners social media channels. Registration is free. Deadline is Thursday, November 19th.

