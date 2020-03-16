Sioux City Diocese suspends Sunday, public Masses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Diocese of Sioux City is suspending masses for eight weeks.

Bishop Walker Nickless issued the mandate after the Centers of Disease Control recommended to cancel gatherings of 50 people or more that could contribute to the spread of COVID-19.”

The Diocese of Sioux City said the suspension of masses will extend for eight weeks, and will be re-evaluated as the situation develops. Parishes within the diocese will resume normal activities when it is safe to do so.

“This has been the most difficult decision I have made during my time as bishop,” Bishop Nickless explained after making the decision to cancel all Masses, which will include Holy Week, the high point of the Catholic Church’s liturgical year. “The health and well-being of all people in the diocese, as well as all Catholics, is of the utmost importance at this time. I ask all the faithful for their understanding and to join me in prayer for the end to this public health crisis.”

During this period, Catholics in the Diocese of Sioux City are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, according to the bishop’s mandate.

Liturgical and parish guidelines for this 8-week period will include:

Celebration of public Masses – All public celebrations of the Mass will be suspended. Pastors are encouraged to broadcast private Masses via electronic means for their parishioners.

Holy Week – Holy Week liturgies are suspended

Baptisms – Baptisms will only be celebrated with immediate family and godparents. There will be no large group baptisms.

Weddings – Only immediate family members and witnesses are to attend weddings. Clergy are not to attend related social functions. Parishes are not to host receptions.

Funerals – Funerals may be celebrated only with immediate family members. Parishes may not host funeral dinners. The funeral vigil, wake or other events should all be held the same day as the funeral.

Confessions – The sacrament of reconciliation (confession) will be conducted by appointment only.

Sacrament of Confirmation – All spring celebrations of the sacrament of confirmation are suspended.

First Communion – The celebrations of First Communion are suspended.

Quinceañeras – Quinceañeras are suspended.

Eucharistic Adoration – The formal exposition of the Eucharist or adoration will be suspended.

Additional Directives: