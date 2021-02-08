Sioux City Diocese making no changes to COVID-19 protocols after Reynolds relaxes measures

Masks will continue to be required in parishes at this time in the Diocese of Sioux City. Above, a student Mass at Remsen St. Mary Parish.

SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While the governor relaxed COVID-19 requirements over the weekend, the Sioux City Dioceses is not making any changes.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new public health measure Friday, relaxing existing public measures and encouraging “Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.”

A release from the diocese said that in relation to the new public health measure, Bishop Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City announced Monday that the diocese, which covers 24 counties in northwest Iowa, is making no changes to its protocols. This includes still requiring masks in the parishes and blocking every other pew.

The COVID-19 Task Force for the diocese and the bishop’s advisors will discuss the governor’s decree at a meeting later in the week.

The COVID-19 Task Force for the diocese and the bishop’s advisors will discuss the governor’s decree at a meeting later in the week.

Any changes to the protocol the diocese will make will be communicated to pastors directly and to their office of communication.

The current protocols can be found here.