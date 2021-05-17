Sioux City Diocese lifts mask requirement for fully vaccinated parishioners

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Diocese of Sioux City has lifted a mask requirement for parishioners who are fully vaccinated.

According to a release, facemasks are no longer required to be worn at liturgies, parish events, and in parish offices by those who have been fully vaccinated. Those who have not been fully vaccinated who are age two and above are strongly recommended to continue wearing a facemask at liturgies, parish events, and in parish offices. Staff who have been fully vaccinated are also no longer required to wear masks.

Churches can also return to 100 percent capacity without social distancing in the pews or the sanctuary. Meetings and parish events of any size at the parish facilities are approved with the strong recommendation that facemasks are worn by people who are not fully vaccinated.

The diocese said that sanitizing the church following daily Mass can stop and weekend sanitization is to be practiced according to the needs and discretion of the local pastor. Hand sanitizer will still be provided for parishioners.

The updated protocol for the Sioux City Diocese can be found here.