SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Diocese has partnered with Then Just Feed One to send over 700,000 meals to the U.S. border with Mexico.

The meals consist of dried rice, soy, vegetables, vitamin and mineral powder, and can feed six children with each bag. These bags will be used to aid humanitarian efforts by the catholic church at the border to help prevent acute malnutrition in the camps of people waiting to seek asylum in the United States.

“Most of it is gang-related and all kind of dangerous threats to the people and I would simply ask, to answer your question by saying this, what would you do for your son or daughter in the same situation,” said Richard Seivert with Then Just Feed One, “That’s why we help.”

The meals were packed at catholic schools, and churches from all over Iowa and South Dakota sent clothes and other household items with the food.