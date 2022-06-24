SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Diocese of Sioux City has released a statement on the decision by the Supreme Court.

According to a release from the Diocese of Sioux City, Bishop Walker Nickless stated that he is pleased with the supreme court decision on the Dobbs V. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Friday.

“As you may know,” said Nickless, “due to this U.S. Supreme Court ruling and subsequent opinions release, all states, including Iowa, will determine their own abortion policy.”

The release stated that on June 17, the Iowa Supreme Court reversed the 2018 decision on the fundamental right to abortion as part of the Iowa Constitution. It also sent the 24-hour waiting period before a woman can have an abortion back to a lower court.

“Although recent actions of the federal and state supreme courts are good news to all who believe in the sanctity of life, there is so much more work to be done,” said Nickless, “I ask all Catholics and all people of faith to continue to pray for an end to abortion in our state and our nation. Deliberately taking the life of an innocent person, as is always done in abortion, is gravely contrary to both the natural law and the divine law. A just civil law must protect the sanctity of human life.”