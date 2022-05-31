SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — May 28 not only marked the 75 birthday of Bishop Walker Nickless but it also marked the time that he must submit his letter of resignation.

According to a release from the Diocese of Sioux City, church law requires bishops to submit a letter of resignation to the Holy Father when they reach the age of 75.

“It doesn’t mean he will retire right at 75, just that he will submit his letter,” said a representative for the Sioux City Diocese (canon lawyer), “In practice, the position of the bishop will not change until his resignation is accepted. The bishop is still the bishop. He does not change his title, and everything remains in place. He maintains his authority and at Mass we will still pray for him.”

The Diocese indicated that the bishop will not be ‘clearing out of his office’ anytime soon, and the process of naming a new bishop takes time. For instance, it took 15 months to name St. Augustine as the new bishop.

“While there have been some challenges, these 16 years have been filled with so many blessings,” said Bishop Nickless, “I feel fortunate serving with many great clergy, religious and laity to continue the mission of evangelization in this Diocese.”

Bishop Nickless added that he is looking forward to the new opportunity and possibilities that have yet to come. Father David Esquiliano indicated that bishops will typically continue to work until they are 80 as the resignations make their way to the pope for acceptance.

The release specified that resignations of a bishop are generally not accepted until the Holy Father’s appointee is ordained or installed as a new bishop for the Diocese. Father Esquiliano added that an exception can be made in the instance of a health issue. However, since Bishop Nickless is in good health, he will remain in his position until a new bishop is ordained.

“All bishops are required with certain frequency to submit names of priests they think would make good bishops,” said Father Esquiliano, “The bishop will report on the priorities of the Diocese and let them know what they might want to look for in a new bishop, such as should be able to speak Spanish.”

The release stated that the nuncio will send a list of potential candidates to the Congregation of Bishops who will send out questionnaires to priests who may know the candidate that the questionnaire is about.

“All this is done under pontifical secrecy,” said Father Esquiliano, “They ask questions about the candidate’s theology, pastoral skills, and even their health.”

Upon completion of the research and deciding the final candidates, the congregation will send a list of three names to the pope who will choose the next bishop.

“It is not unheard of that the candidate would be from the state or even Diocese – although the state is more common,” said the representative of the Diocese (canon lawyer), “The bishops in Des Moines and Davenport were both priests in the Archdiocese of Dubuque.”

The release specified that it is highly possible for the candidates to come from a neighboring Diocese, neighboring states, or anywhere from the Midwest, as other bishops have come from those areas.