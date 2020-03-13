Sioux City Diocese bishop issues mandates over COVID-19 concerns

Provided Bishop R. Walker Nickless and Very Rev. David Esquiliano, rector of the Cathedral of the Epiphany, distribute communion in the form of the Body of Christ at the cathedral.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Diocese of Sioux City has issued many mandates due to COVID-19 concerns, including relieving certain parishioners from their obligation of attending Sunday Mass.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless said Catholics with underlying medical issues, those over the age of 65, and those who feel they are at risk are dispensed “from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.”

In addition to relieving the obligation of mass for some, they are also suspending the distribution of the Precious Blood in the form of wine in the chalice at Communion. Nickless also recommends “Communion in the form of the Body of Christ, or host, be received in the hand as opposed to on the tongue.”

Several diocesan events were also canceled. They are as follows.

The March 28 Women’s Conference in Storm Lake (preregistration fees will be refunded)

The April 2 Chrism Mass at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City

The April 4 Men’s Conference in Le Mars (preregistration fees will be refunded)

All deanery holy hours and meetings of priests and deacons in the diocese

The memo also explained pastors at all diocesan parishes are mandated to remove holy water from “hand fonts,” and must provide hand sanitizer at church entrances.

Other mandates include:

Greeters should refrain from shaking hands or touching parishioners and should not hand out bulletins or other materials.

Remove missalettes, hymnals, papers and other loose materials from the pews. If missalettes and hymnals are distributed at the door, those should also be removed.

Remind the lay faithful, if possible, to sit with some distance between one another.

Take the collection in such a way that eliminates handing the basket from person to person.

Suspend the procession of the offertory gifts and keep them covered on the credence table.

Do not hold hands during the Lord’s Prayer, as there is no liturgical directive that requires this.

Eliminate the Sign of Peace and the subsequent shaking of hands, as liturgical norms allow this to be omitted at Mass.

Re-enforce the practice of hand sanitizing for Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion.

Be particularly mindful of cleansing the vessels used during Mass after each use.

Refrain from greeting the priest and others after Mass with handshakes or physical contact.

Pastors were also asked to evaluate and determine whether parish activities should be canceled or postponed.

Priests, deacons and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion to the sick at nursing homes and hospitals are also asked to follow the established guidelines by those institutions.

For any updates, the Diocese of Sioux City asks the public to follow their website as well as social media accounts.