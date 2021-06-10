Sioux City dealer sentenced for distributing meth, assaulting officers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been sentenced after having over 20 criminal convictions, including convictions for assaulting police officers.

According to a release, Levi Hamilton, 40, from Sioux City, received the prison term after a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

During a plea hearing, Hamilton admitted on August 25, 2020 and continuing to August 27, 2020, he and another received 2.7 pounds of methamphetamine via mail which they intended to redistribute around the Sioux City area.

Hamilton has had over twenty previous convictions, including: serious assault on a peace officer; three theft convictions; two eluding a peace officer convictions; terrorism; resisting arrest; possession of a controlled substance; three eluding convictions; assault on a peace officer; domestic abuse; and serious assault.

Hamilton was sentenced in Sioux City to 262 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 5-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Hamilton is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.