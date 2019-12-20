Sioux City data breach could affect more than 3,000

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The city of Sioux City said that there was a data breach that could affect 3,563 accounts.

They said the breach happened in the City’s Parking Ticket System and Utility Billing System online payment portal Click2Gov. The city said the portal is managed by a third-party vendor.

The city said in a release that they learned of the breach on December 16 from the thrid-party vendor saying they found that payment card information had been copied during certain payment transactions.

The city investigated the incident after learning of it, and with the help of third-party forensic investigators, the learned that name, address, payment card number, expiration date and CVV information entered into the Click2Gov site between August 26 and September 18 may have been copied.

Sioux City has identified those who may have been affected and are working with the third-party vendor to ensure the privacy for the Click2Gov website. The city also said that a different third-party vendor was engaged by the City to process the City’s Parking Ticket System and Utility Billing System credit card payments as of September 18, 2019

Anyone that was affected will be notified through letter during the week of December 30. The letter will explain more information about the security incident, what the city has done, and recommendations for protecting personal information.

Everyone is asked to monitor their financial statements and report any suspicious or unusual charges. Anyone with questions is asked to call 712-279-6132 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

The city said they are reviewing security policies and procedures and that they are working with law enforcement regarding a possible criminal investigation.