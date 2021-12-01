Sioux City CSD warn of ‘several inappropriate social media sites’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials from the Sioux City Community School District are warning of several social media sites involving students and staff that they say are harassing and could violate district policy.

District officials said in a statement Tuesday that they’ve become aware of “several inappropriate social media sites that have been created recently involving members.” They add that the sites have pictures of some students and staff with many inappropriate names. Officials said that the sites violate the district’s bullying and harassment policy, since the site are harrassing in nature.

The school district isn’t aware of how many of the “inappropriate” social media sites exist, but that the sites that officials are aware of seem to be directed at high school students and staff.

The school district said that the sites can negatively impact others even if they believe it to be harmless. They are asking that families familiarize themselves with the schools social media and district policy.

Read the full letter sent to Sioux City CSD families below: