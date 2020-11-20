Sioux City CSD reports 34 more COVID-19 cases among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 34 cases from their students and staff on Friday.
School officials said 19 students and 15 staff that attended school for the week of November 16 through November 20 tested positive for the virus.
The were no emergency response virtual learning or closures during the week.
SCCSD also reported 11 buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary
- Leeds Elementary
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary
- North High School
- North Middle School
- Operations & Maintenance
- Perry Creek Elementary
- Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary
- West High School
The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.
A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.
SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.
There were 32 cases of COVID-19 reported from their students and staff for the week of November 9 through November 13.