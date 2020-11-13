Sioux City CSD reports 32 more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 32 cases from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said 11 students and 21 staff that attended school for the week of November 9 through November 13 tested positive for the virus.

SCCSD also reported 15 buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:

East High School

East Middle School

Educational Service Center

Hunt A+ Arts Elementary

Irving Dual Language Elementary

Leeds Elementary

Morningside STEM Elementary

Nodland Elementary

North High School

North Middle School

Operations & Maintenance

Sunnyside Elementary

West High School

West Middle School

Unity Elementary

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.

There were 13 cases of COVID-19 reported from their students and staff for the week of November 2 through November 6 .