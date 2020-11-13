Sioux City CSD reports 32 more cases of COVID-19 among students, staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) has reported 32 cases from their students and staff on Friday.
School officials said 11 students and 21 staff that attended school for the week of November 9 through November 13 tested positive for the virus.
SCCSD also reported 15 buildings with reported COVID-19 positive cases:
- East High School
- East Middle School
- Educational Service Center
- Hunt A+ Arts Elementary
- Irving Dual Language Elementary
- Leeds Elementary
- Morningside STEM Elementary
- Nodland Elementary
- North High School
- North Middle School
- Operations & Maintenance
- Sunnyside Elementary
- West High School
- West Middle School
- Unity Elementary
The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.
A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.
SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.
There were 13 cases of COVID-19 reported from their students and staff for the week of November 2 through November 6 .