SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District is in search of five more permanent route bus drivers.

Additionally, KCAU 9 has been told the district hopes to add anywhere from five to ten substitute drivers. Chris Wellenstein, the school district’s transportation supervisor, said previous drivers left due to retirements as well as taking other positions. He said the job comes with unusual hours and that can create a challenge for some.

“It’s not an 8-hour-a-day kind of position. A typical day starts off for a bus driver, you come in at 6 to 6:30 in the morning, you’re driving about roughly 2 and a half hours in the morning, and then afternoon routes start at 2 o’clock on most days, 1 o’clock on Mondays because we’re early out,” Wellenstein said.

He said the staffing shortage has not impacted the school’s ability to pick up or drop off students.

CDL training is being offered by the district for anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver.