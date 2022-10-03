SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The search for a new Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) superintendent is underway.

According to a release, the SCCSD Board of Directors have begun the process in searching for a new superintendent for a district and are asking for input from Siouxlanders on what important leadership traits they’re looking for.

Siouxlanders are encouraged to complete a survey regarding which traits such as leadership, management style, and communication strategies they consider most important for the position.

The survey will be available until 10 a.m. on October 14 and can be completed online at the SCCSD website or by picking up a copy at the District’s administrative building. The release indicated the survey is available in the District’s six primary languages which includes English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Somali, Oromo, and Tigrinya.

The SCCSD Board anticipate announcing the new superintendent in early 2023.