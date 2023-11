SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An annual walk to help fight hunger has raised a lot of money to continue feeding people around the globe and in Siouxland.

Officials with Sioux City CROP Hunger Walk say they raised $28,822. The Community Action Agency of Siouxland received $7,250 from this year’s CROP Walk.

Nearly 370 pounds of food were donated to the agency. There were 26 different schools and churches that took part in crop walk back in October.