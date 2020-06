SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Energy officials responded to a report Thursday night of a down wire in Sioux City found a utility pole on fire.

Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a downed wire near Riverside Park Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

They found that the utility pole was smoking and a small fire was at the top.

Traffic was rerouted as crews waited for MidAmerican technicians to arrive on scene.

The cause of the fire has not been released.