Sioux City crews battle morning blaze in blizzard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The weather in Siouxland caused problems for first responders, as Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a blaze Friday morning on Sioux City’s west side.

Around 6:30 a.m., crews were called to basement fire at a residence in the 500 block of Isabella Street. There were reports that someone was possibly trapped inside the home, however, the fire was found on the main floor of the house.

Fighter trucks struggled to get to the scene because of Friday’s weather. Two trucks got stuck on the way to the fire.

“So the winter time creates a lot of challenges, because not only do we have ice to deal with getting to the call, but things we have to worry about is people falling down, getting injured, which has happened several times this morning already, another thing we have to worry about is our hose lines freezing up and the pumps on the engines freezing up, too,” said Dustin Johnson, of the Sioux City Fire & Rescue.

Officials said that no one was injured in the fire.