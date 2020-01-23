Crews quickly put out camper fire in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Crews have quickly put out a fire of a camper in Sioux City.

The fire was reported at the 2523 1st Street around 5:30 p.m. Crews were working to put out a fire at a motorhome.

Upon arrival, crews saw a camper on fire, and most other crew members were called off. The fire was quickly put out and didn’t spread to any residences.

The camper was damaged in the front near the engine. Officials said the camper is probably a total loss.

Sioux City Fire Rescue wants to remind people to check their smoke alarms and detectors to ensure they are functioning correctly.