Sioux City COVID-19 testing site offers interpreter, translating device for non-English speakers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Along with COVID-19 testing, the Siouxland Community Health drive-thru testing site also offers an interpreter.

A medical assistant at the testing site helps Spanish-speaking people go through the process comfortably.

Siouxland has a large Spanish-speaking population that is in need of this assistance to break down the language barrier.

The translator helps explain the testing process and the isolation process if the test comes back positive.

Rocio Ramirez, a medical assistant at Siouxland Community Health said people appreciate the service.

“[Those who need an interpreter] are very grateful for this, its someone they can communicate with it because it is a little scary coming through this and not being able to understand the language,” Ramirez said.

Siouxland Community Health also offers a translating device called Cyracom for people who speak Vietnamese, Oromo and Somali.

An interpreter will get on the line to translate what is being done at the site.

