Sioux City couple wins $100,000 Powerball prize

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City couple has won a $100,000 Powerball prize.

Patrick and Mary Jo Newburn matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball in the July 29 drawing.

The Iowa Lottery said their initial $50,000 prize was double because they opted for the $1 Power Play add-on, which multiples non-jackpot prize amounts by up to 10 times.

Patrick and Mary Jo purchased their winning ticket at Fareway, 4016 Indian Hills Drive in Sioux City, and claimed their prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

The winning numbers in the July 29 drawing were 7-29-35-40-45 and Powerball 26. The Power Play was 2.

Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number, called the Powerball, from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.

