A California judge has ordered a Sioux City couple to return to Iowa to face charges of harboring an undocumented immigrant.

Cristobal Francisco-Nicolas and his wife, Amy Francisco, were indicted in the Sioux City Federal Court on two counts of encouraging an alien to come to or enter the U.S. illegally.

Francisco-Nicolas is accuse of raping a 17-year-old girl from Guatemala who was staying at his home. Court documents show the suspect has a history of helping people enter the country illegally.