Sioux City couple sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City couple was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Adam Holbrook, 34, of Sioux City, and Stephanie Holbrook, 33, of Sioux City, received their prison terms after pleading guilty on September 23, 2019, and October 16, 2019, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

According to recent documents, the couple admitted that they and others conspired to distribute more than three pounds of methamphetamine in Woodbury County between September 2018 to April 2019.

They distributed nearly one pound of pure methamphetamine to an individual cooperating with law enforcement officers on four separate occasions.

On April 17, 2019, Stephanie Holbrook was caught with nearly a half-pound of pure methamphetamine after Adam Holbrook helped arrange for the half-pound methamphetamine transaction.

Both Stephaine and Adam were sentenced in Sioux City to federal prison.

Adam Holbrook was sentenced to 61 months’ imprisonment, while Stephanie Holbrook was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment.

The couple must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after serving their prison terms.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The Holbrook’s are being held in custody by the United States Marshal until they can be transported to federal prison.