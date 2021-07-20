Sioux City couple sentenced after pleading guilty to drug charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs, and they were sentenced on Monday.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Desiree Fredrickson, 36, and Shawn Hober, 41, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine.

The release stated evidence shows they both were involved with distributing more than 6.5 kilograms of methamphetamine from 2017 to 2018. They got methamphetamine through the mail, and later on, they were receiving packages of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana also through the mail from California.

Fredrickson was sentenced to 28 months in prison, and Hofer was sentenced to 35 months in prison. Both of them will be required to serve a 3-year term of supervised release after prison.