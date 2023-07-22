SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– Thousands of RAGRAI riders are arriving in Sioux City for the big day on Sunday. Some are setting up tents and others are being hosted by residents.

This is the Uhl family’s second year hosting RAGBRAI riders, and Ben Uhl told KCAU 9 that they doubled the number of bikers they’re hosting.

“In total, we’re gonna have 65 people here,” said Ben Uhl, a RAGBRAI cyclist host.

Last year the Uhl’s hosted around 25 to 30 RAGBRAi riders.

“Some of our good friends from central Iowa reached out to us about staying with us when it was in Sergeant Bluff, and they brought their whole riding club. They really enjoyed being here last year, so they’re all coming back with about thirty more of their friends,” said Uhl.

All the cyclists were able to fit inside the Uhl residence, sleeping in comfortable beds and enjoying the air conditioning, though things won’t be quite the same for the 50th anniversary.

“This year it’ll be a little different. We’ll have several outside in the lawn that’ll be coming in and using bathrooms and such, but the house will be full. Every room will be full, every piece of floor will have a sleeping bag on it,” said Uhl.

Two of the RAGBRAI campers, Greg Conry and Greg Bladt told KCAU 0 that their plan is to spend the day drinking, swimming, and having a fun time before Sunday’s ride.

“The ride will be fun, it’ll be a gorgeous ride. It will be between here and Kingsley. It is a pretty good ride, few hills, a little bit of good time, nothing too severe. I think the amount of people is gonna be shocking for most people, i mean we’ve seen it for years but it’s pretty normal for us. This’ll be outside normal for us, yeah,” said Greg Conry and Greg Bladt, RAGBRAI campers.

Depending on where RAGBRAI starts next year, the Uhls said that they’re willing to host again.