Sioux City couple arrested after dogs found living in own filth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A couple faces multiple animal neglect charges after eight dogs were found living in their own feces and urine and mud.

According to court documents, Jamie Dandurand, 31, and Blake Dandurand, 32, had eight small dogs confined in a four-foot by four-foot pen, living in their own feces, urine, and mud. The pen was in a cellar-type basement at the 1400 block of Virginia Street in Sioux City.

The pen reportedly didn’t allow room to play and the dogs slept in their own filth. Officers said the smell was “horrific” and they seemed to have lived in such conditions for a significant amount of time.

The Dandurands allegedly only let the dogs out 8 to 10 times a year.

The dogs were described as having their fur covered in feces and mud, matted that it looked they “had seashells on their backs.” The dogs had to be shaved since the mud and feces could not be removed.

Both Jamie Dandurand and Blake Dandurand were charged with eight counts of animal neglect, a simple misdemeanor. They were booked into the Woodbury County Jail of $5,000 each.

