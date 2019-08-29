Sioux City Councilwoman, Rhonda Capron, announced re-election plans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Councilwoman, Rhonda Capron, is officially announced her plans to run for re-election on Wednesday. She says she is looking to continue working on all the projects she started over the last eight years.

Capron and Mayor Bob Scott are the only members currently up for re-election.

Capron is seeking her third term on the council, saying this time around she’s focusing on bringing more people into Sioux City and making it a great place to live and work.

“I deal with positive, I don’t want to be around negative people. I want to do the right thing for all of us and for me, and I know the council, they feel the same way. So this is our home, this is where we live, this is where I want to be, and we want to make it the best for all of us,” Capron said.

Both Michael Bayala and Rosario Perez Jr. have filed papers to appose Capron.

Meanwhile, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott officially announced his r-election plans as well on Wednesday, and so far, only Maria Rundquist is the only other person filing papers to enter the mayoral race.

People have until 5 p.m. this evening to file for positions.