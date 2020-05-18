Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Sioux City Council to vote on renovation of Plaza Bowl

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The fate of a long-time bowling alley on Sioux City’s northside will be up for discussion at Monday’s city council meeting.

The City Council will vote on a developing agreement for a complete renovation of the building’s interior.

A large chunk of the $750,000 price tag would also go towards removing asbestos from the building.

If approved, the renovation project is expected to be complete by December, 2021.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories