Sioux City Council to vote on renovation of Plaza Bowl

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The fate of a long-time bowling alley on Sioux City’s northside will be up for discussion at Monday’s city council meeting.
The City Council will vote on a developing agreement for a complete renovation of the building’s interior.
A large chunk of the $750,000 price tag would also go towards removing asbestos from the building.
If approved, the renovation project is expected to be complete by December, 2021.
