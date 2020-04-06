Sioux City Council to move forward on downtown projects

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 isn’t stopping the Sioux City City Council from moving forward on new downtown projects.

One project would be the installation of a video and scoreboard system at the Siouxland Expo Center.

Work on the project is scheduled to be completed by July of this year. That project is projected to cost the city just over $210 thousand.

The Council is also considering whether or not to purchase a portable bar for the Tyson Events Center.

The main location of that bar would be the northwest corner of the concourse, it’s price tag is estimated at just over $97 thousand.

The money would go to an equipment company based in Sioux Falls.

Due to COVID-19, in-person attendance of Council meetings is not allowed. However, people can watch Council meetings via Sparklight Cable Community Channel 56 or on YouTube.

If you would like to share your input or comments during Monday’s meeting, call 712-224-4996.

