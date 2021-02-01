Sioux City council to consider Saturday in the Park changes, grant to address meth crimes

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A busy day is planned for the Sioux City City Council Monday.

There is also a major item on the docket, the approval of federal funding with the goal to help Sioux City police crack down on drug crimes.

City staff is requesting council approve accepting a drug hot-spot grant. The grant would provide $15,000 to the Sioux City Police Department to assist with mid- to high-level methamphetamine investigations, primarily to supplement overtime costs related to those kinds of investigations.

The award was granted by the Governor’s Office of Drug Control policy

City council will also be presented with a tentative plan from Saturday in the Park organizers.

Grandview Park has hosted the event for 29 years and there is a planned removal of a water tower in the park. Most of the space is normally used as a beer garden, but it won’t be available this summer.

If their plan is approved, a temporary fence would surround the park, allowing for more flexibility in establishing a beer garden, as well as a large alcohol-free zone.

The tentative date for this year’s Saturday in the Park is July 3, however, organizers say that is subject to change.