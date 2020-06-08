Sioux City Council to consider amendment in pedestrian bridge agreement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Council will go over an amendment to a consulting services agreement for a pedestrian bridge during its Monday meeting.

The agreement will pave the way for a pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River from Chris Larsen Park to South Sioux City.

The bridge would span approximately 1,000 feet, and would accommoadate a two-way shared use path.

The amendment’s $59,000 price tag would go towards design and engineering services for a preliminary bridge concept.

The council will also be going over an agreement with Woodbury County for public improvement projects near the site of the future jail.

