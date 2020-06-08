Sioux City Council to consider agreement with Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Council will consider an agreement with Woodbury County for public improvement projects near the site of the future jail during its Monday meeting.

The project would be located in the vicinity of 3701 28th Street. If approved, the city would contribute a maximum of $2.8 million towards public water and sanitary sewer mains.

The money would also be used to pave 28th Street.

Public Storm Water improvements would also be covered.

The council will go over an amendment to a consulting services agreement regarding a pedestrian bridge over the Missouri River.

