Sioux City Council to broadcast meetings

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Council has suspended in-person public attendance during meetings until further notice.
The announcement comes after Governor Kim Reynolds issued a health emergency declaration to provide additional relief to those impacted by COVID-19.
The Council urges residents to stay calm and to rein in stockpiling.
City Council meetings are broadcast live on Sparklight Community Channel 56, and streamed live on YouTube. Community members can call 712-224-4996 to comment on agenda items during meetings. All calls will be limited to three minutes.
