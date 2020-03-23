Sioux City Council to broadcast meetings

March 23rd of 2020 starts our coverage of Severe Weather Awareness Week on KCAU 9, and today we talk about what makes a thunderstorm severe. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are issued by the National Weather Service when a storm reaches one of three different criteria…

1. The thunderstorm is producing hail over one inch in diameter 2. Wind speeds greater than 58 MPH may cause damage 3. A tornado is observed on radar or by a spotter associated with a thunderstorm

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are issued because these elements can pose a hazard and damage anything that is in the path of the storm. In order to keep yourself and your family safe, there’s a few things we recommend doing if a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued in your area. Make sure that you stay away from the windows as debris or hailstones could break through and potentially injure you. Avoid electrical equipment and cords which can increase the odds of you receiving a shock from nearby lightning strikes. Find an interior room in a sturdy building to seek shelter to wait out the storm.

To stay informed on changing weather conditions - tune in for coverage on KCAU 9 News, download the KCAU 9 Weather App, or use a NOAA Weather Radio for the latest updates.