Sioux City council set to discuss raising parking fines and fees

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Sioux City council members are expected to look at two items that could hit taxpayers in the pocketbook during their regular weekly meeting on Monday. One would increase the charge for daily, monthly and bulk parking in municipal parking ramps and increase overtime parking fines and other related parking fines. City staff says the new revenue will be used to offset the purchase of new parking meters.

Council also is expected to discuss a proposed adjustment to city sewer rates, but no formal vote will be taken. The staff requested proposal comes following the completion of a Cost of Service Study. According to city staff, Sioux City sewer rates have only increased 3 percent over the past 7 years.

KCAU 9 will be at Monday's council session. Watch for updates on these and other issues Monday on KCAU 9 News at 6 and 10.



